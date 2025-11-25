Warsaw Woman “Hearing Voices” Accused of a Stabbing in a Domestic Assault

A 37-year-old woman from Warsaw faces a class-A felony for first-degree domestic assault with serious physical injury.

A probable cause statement filed in Benton County alleges that April Geraldine Cronin had apparently been worried about people trying to kill her and that she started hearing voices telling her that an unnamed person was going to kill her son.

That sequence of events led to Cronin using a pair of scissors to also allegedly stab the unnamed victim, believed to be her roommate of two months, in the throat to try making the voices stop.

There was no mention of the victim’s condition in the report.

Cronin was taken to the Benton County Jail with bond set at $75,000.