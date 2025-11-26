Lake Ozark Adopts Capital Improvement Plan for 2026-2028

A blueprint for capital improvements for years 2026 through 2028 has been adopted in the City of Lake Ozark.

The board of aldermen, during its Tuesday night meeting, unanimously adopted a resolution to put the plan into motion which, according to City Administrator Harrison Fry, includes a couple changes for the plan’s short-term.

The capital improvement plan includes some $1.2-million to go toward various transportation projects, $500-thousand toward water projects and $710-thousand for sewer projects along with the identified unfunded needs.