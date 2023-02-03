Water And Sewer Fees To Increase In Osage Beach

Water and sewer fees are, apparently, on the way up in the City of Osage Beach.

In a statement released by administrator Jeana Woods, the unspecified increase has become necessary to continue the current level of services.

A public hearing on the proposed rate increases will be conducted at 6:00 before the board of aldermen’s regular meeting on Thursday, March 2nd.

Prior to that public hearing, before the board’s February 2nd meeting this week, particulars about the proposed water and sewer rate increases in Osage Beach will be released for discussion.

The city’s water system serves over six-thousand users and was built in the early 2000’s while the sewer system, built in the 1980’s, currently serves over seven-thousand users.