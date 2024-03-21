Water & Sewer Rate Hike Expected Top Discussion At Osage Beach BOA Meeting

It’s a case of speak now or forever hold your peace when it comes to proposed water and sewer rate increases in the City of Osage Beach.

A public hearing is on the agenda for tonight’s board of aldermen meeting during which comments will be taken for or against the proposed changes which are significant.

Those proposed changes show a 34% aggregate increase in water rates and an 85% aggregate increase in metered and non-metered sewer rates.

Tonight’s public hearing, in Osage Beach City Hall, begins at 5:30pm just ahead of an expected first reading on the proposed changes by the board of aldermen.