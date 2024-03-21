Culvert Pipe Replacement Planned For Today Along Midway Road In Miller County

Culvert pipe installation along Midway Road in Miller County continues which could mean some more slow going for motorists.

The county commission, last week, sent out notice about the work to be done along a two-and-a-half mile stretch from the truck stop south down to the Midway Road and Highway-54 exit.

The partial road closings are expected to be encountered for the next week or so until the project is finished.

Flaggers directing traffic should be in place for the duration of the project.