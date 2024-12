Governor Mike Parson, this week, has filled four county office vacancies across the state.

They include:

–Kenneth Cox, of Gerald, to serve as a Franklin County Commissioner;

–Rhonda Denman, of Fredericktown, to serve as the Madison County Public Administrator;

–Gayle Linneman, of Blackwater, to serve as the Cooper County Assessor;

–and Dr. Case Ruckman, of Albany, to serve as the Gentry County Coroner.