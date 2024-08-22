Wednesday Sports Report Talks Losses For Cards & Royals Along With Mizzou Schedules

It was a tough night for the Royals on the hill as Cole Regans gives up five runs on just three hits but would allow a home run in a nine to five Angels win at Kauffman Stadium.

Regans wasn’t the only offender.

Chris Stratton out of the bullpen would give up a couple of runs on three hits in just a third of an inning would also walk a batter.

Will Smith comes in as well and is not effective in the ninth inning.

At the plate the Royals well they still pound out 12 hits.

Bobby Witt Jr. with a couple of doubles three hits on the night and a couple of runs scored but the Royals take the loss nine to five.

Meanwhile the Cardinals their struggles continue.

At the plate on the mound just about everywhere they lose to the first place Milwaukee Brewers three to two.

Frankie Montas would hold the Cardinals in check and Eric Fetty who came over at the trade deadline wasn’t terrible but he’s saddled with the loss as he falls to eight and seven on the year.

Mizzou basketball schedule is out.

We knew they were opening up against Memphis.

That is on college basketball’s opening night.

Their conference opener will be the first weekend in January at Auburn.