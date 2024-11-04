Week 1 Of The High School Playoffs Sees Some Big Wins Friday Night

Week 1 of the high school football district playoffs in the books as the Camdenton Lakers most a dominant performance over the Rolla Bulldogs on the road 49 to 20.

The final score for rushing touchdowns out of quarterback Carson Dernan.

On special teams, the Lakers 2 blocked punts, one they score a touchdown on as they roll up to play the top seeded Helias Crusade Friday night in Jeff City.

We’ll have coverage 93.5 Rocks the lake in KRMSTV

School of the Osage. They move on as well. They dominate Fort Zumwalt S 50 to 16.

So the Indians now eight and two on the year.

They will travel to meet state ranked and undefeated Warrenton on Friday night.

Other scores to pass a long season over for Eldon. They lose a tight 1 though to Knob Noster 33 to 31

Versailles loses to Boonville 54 to 14.

But how about Cole Camp? They win their first game of the year. It comes in the district playoffs.

They beat Russellville 30 to 22. Western on deck next for them.

Here’s the area breakdowns….

Benton:

Cole Camp defeats Russellville 30 to 22

Lincoln defeats Skyline 56 to 34

Camden:

Camdenton defeats Rolla 49 to 20

Pulaski:

Waynesville falls to Ozarks 31 to 7

Laclede:

Lebanon defeats Jefferson City 49 to 7

Miller:

Eldon falls to Knob Noster 33 to 31

School of the Osage defeats Ft. Zumwalt South 50 to 16

Morgan:

Versailles falls to Boonville 54 to 14