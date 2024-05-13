WIC To Allow $20 Towards Select Farmers Markets Across Missouri

If you are on WIC you’re in luck when it comes to Farmers Markets.

The program is now allowing residents to apply for extra benefits that can be used at Farmer’s Markets at select locations this summer across the state.

Families can get an extra $20 per person to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

WIC officials say it works with a QR code that authorized vendors can scan, which automatically deducts that amount from your purchase.

The program runs through October of this year and you have to already be on WIC benefits.