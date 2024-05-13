Osage Beach BOA Meeting Thursday Packed With Several Decisions

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together this next Thursday to consider several issues including an ordinance to pay out just under $360,000 for electrical upgrades and panel installations for the Sands and Rockway lift stations.

Several other items will be considered including payment for the Beach Drive Culvert Replacement Project and tossing some love in the amount of $3,000 to help support the Lake of the Ozarks Jeep Invasion which is scheduled for September 27th-28th.

The Osage Beach board will also consider a special election to be set for November 5th asking voters, again, to approve a Use Tax…the same measure that recently failed in the April Municipal Election.

Next Thursday’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach begins at 5:30.