The price of postage is going up again.

Postal Officials say a first-class forever stamp will now be $0.73, which is a whole nickel more than the current $0.68 price tag.

Officials say other service prices are also increasing, including postcards and metered letters.

All the changes take place on July 14 and are part of the USPS 10-year Delivering for America plan.

The changes are expected to generate $44 billion in additional revenue by 2031.