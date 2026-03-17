Will Mahomes Be Ready For 2026 Season? That Remains To Be Seen

Well, there may be some concerns privately in Kansas City about the overall health of Patrick Mahomes, as he tries to come back from a torn ACL at the end of the 2025 season.

Will Mahomes be ready for the start of 2026?

That remains to be seen.

So the Chiefs have gone out and gotten themselves a little quarterback insurance, acquiring Justin Fields from the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth round selection.

Now there were some other teams interested in Fields, but he had a preference to be dealt to Kansas City.

Now Fields has been a starter for the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and again most recently The Jets.

He started 9 games, had a record of two and seven, but his overall numbers?

Not bad, completing 63% of his passes, 7 touchdowns and just one interception, throwing for 12159 yards.

Again, Mahomes does look to be ready at some point in 2026, but exactly and that is remains to be seen.