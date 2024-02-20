Mizzou Athletics Director Francois Steps Down For Job In Arizona

Shockwaves still being felt around Columbia today after Desiree Reed Francois leaves her post as athletics director at Mizzou.

She takes the same position at the University of Arizona and certainly a conference, the big twelve, that’s where Arizona will join next year, will join the big twelve, certainly much lower in prestige than the SEC.

It will be a pay cut for Reed Francois, many speculating about an oversight committee that was created by the board of curators just a couple of weeks ago, and rumors had been swirling about maybe some tensions between those two sides.

Reed Francois departs. Marcy Gerton takes over on an interim basis, a full time nationwide search now underway to find the next ad at Mizzou.

In the meantime, still some men’s basketball to be played here three more weeks of the regular season.

Mizzou taking on number five Tennessee tonight.

Tigers had one of their better recent showings on Saturday, a loss at Ole Miss, and saw the return of Sean east.

He will need to play at a high level once again for the Tigers to have a chance.