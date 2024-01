The issue of books being banned and censorship within the library system will be the main topic of discussion during the next meeting of the Camden County Republican Club.

Representatives from the Camdenton schools and Camden County libraries are expected to be part of the discussions next Tuesday night, the 16th.

The meeting is being held at the Community Christian Church on North Business-5 in Camdenton.

The doors will open at 6:30 with the program to begin at 7:00.