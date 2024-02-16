fbpx

Fri. Feb 16th, 2024

 

Winter Weather Hits The Lake Area Friday Causing Slick Roads

It’s Back….

Snow hitting the Lake of the Ozarks this Friday, making road conditions unreasonable.

Residents phoning into KRMS talk of slick road conditions that feel like “Driving on Ice” and numerous vehicles found in ditches along the roadside.

Despite the call for snow, no schools called out in the morning…but some have since called for an early release.

A winter weather advisory also has been issued into the evening.

 

****More Info:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one
  inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
  southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, are slick
  and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. Reports from law
  enforcement have indicated multiple accidents are occurring on
  westbound Highway 54 from Eldon to Eugene. Hazardous conditions
  will continue through the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-888-275-6636 for
road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Reporter John Rogger