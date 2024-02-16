Lake Regional Holding Cardiovascular Screenings Saturday At The Hospital

It’s a statistic that catches many by surprise…more Americans die because of heart disease than those who die from all types of cancers combined.

It’s also one of the driving forces for a cardiovascular screening event happening on Saturday at Lake Regional Hospital.

“Where we can help. Do some free screenings. We can do blood pressure, BMI. We also can draw labs. We have a lipid profile and cholesterol. Just trying to help people reduce their risk for heart disease.”

Elizabeth Bax, Education Coordinator for Lake Regional, says the cardiovascular screenings will take place tomorrow morning in the third floor conference rooms from 7:30-10:30.

Space is limited and you need to register.

More info:

Register now to receive free screenings to check for heart disease at the Lake Regional Cardiovascular Screening on Saturday, Feb. 17, in the hospital’s third floor conference rooms.

This event is open to all and provides a convenient, affordable way to look for several early warning signs of heart disease. Free labs include a lipid (cholesterol) profile and a fasting blood sugar test. If you would like to add a $25 pocket EKG, please make that request when registering. Fasting is necessary 12 to 14 hours in advance of the labs. Water and prescribed medications may be consumed during the fast.

Appointments are available from 7:30 to 10 a.m. To register, call Lake Regional Learning and Development at 573-348-8797 or email rward@lakeregional.com. Appointments are limited, so register today.

To learn more about heart care at Lake Regional, visit lakeregional.com/HeartCare.