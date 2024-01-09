Wolverines Defeat Washington In College Football Championship + Mizzou Re-signs Coach Drinkwitz

The college football season concluded last night as the Michigan Wolverines complete an undefeated 15-0 season with a 34 -13 win over Washington in the college football playoff championship game.

Of course the Wolverines accomplished this feat under the cloud of at least some doubt that were the signs stealing allegations against Jim Harbaugh, his staff and former assistant Connor Stallions.

There was the three game suspension against Harbaugh at the start of the year, the three game suspension from the Big Ten at the end of the regular season, but Harbaugh stares down all the doubters and gets it done.

Michigan’s first championship since 1997 and that was a shared national title with Nebraska.

Now the next question, what’s next for Harbaugh?

Many rumors indicate he could rejoin the National Football League, Chargers, Bears, maybe somewhere else, only time will tell.

Some Mizzou News:

We now know the details of Mizzou Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz and his new contract, $46 million in total.

He’ll get paid $9 million annually over the next two years and the status for Drinkwitz, he’ll now be the fifth highest paid coach in the Southeastern Conference and Mizzou of course will end the year as a top ten team.