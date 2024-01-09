Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday January 9th, 2024 Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..

(As of 7PM 01/08)

Schools Closed:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Central Methodist University

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Camp R-1

Cole Co R-5 Eugene

High Pointe R-3

Lake Christian Academy

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-2

Miller County R-3 Tuscumbia

Moniteau R-5

Morgan R-1 Stover

Morgan Head Start

The King’s Academy Lake Ozark

Following Schools are Virtual today:

Climax Springs R-4

Morgan R-2 Versailles

State Fair Community College – All Campuses

Warsaw R-9

Government Closures/Cancellations:

Moniteau County Courthouse & Nutrition Center – Closed

Oats Transportation Mid-Missouri – Closed With The Exception Of Dialysis Routes

Business Closures/Cancellations:

Central Missouri Community Action – Closed

Pregnancy Help Center Of Central Missouri – Closed

If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.

