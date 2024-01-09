Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday January 9th, 2024 Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Tue. Jan 9th, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 7PM 01/08)
Schools Closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Central Methodist University
Clarksburg C-2
Cole Camp R-1
Cole Co R-5 Eugene
High Pointe R-3
Lake Christian Academy
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-2
Miller County R-3 Tuscumbia
Moniteau R-5
Morgan R-1 Stover
Morgan Head Start
The King’s Academy Lake Ozark
Following Schools are Virtual today:
Climax Springs R-4
Morgan R-2 Versailles
State Fair Community College – All Campuses
Warsaw R-9
Government Closures/Cancellations:
Moniteau County Courthouse & Nutrition Center – Closed
Oats Transportation Mid-Missouri – Closed With The Exception Of Dialysis Routes
Business Closures/Cancellations:
Central Missouri Community Action – Closed
Pregnancy Help Center Of Central Missouri – Closed
