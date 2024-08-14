Woman Dies After Car Fire in Lake Ozark

Lake Ozark police are now confirming to KRMS News a car fire and serious injury from an incident which happened during the early-morning hours on Friday, August 2nd.

Chief James Boren says officers responded to a report of a car fire at 128 Crossings West Drive and discovered the burning vehicle with a nearby container of gasoline.

Officers were also able to locate a known 56-year-old woman they describe as having had previous interactions with officers and a history of mental illness. The woman, who reportedly told officers she set herself on fire, suffered burns to about 80-percent of her body and was airlifted to University Hospital where she died this past Sunday, the 11th.

At this time, Chief Boren says the incident remains under investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of all family members.