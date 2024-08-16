Boat Explosion Seriously Injures One Person on Horseshoe Bend

A boat explosion inside a repair-and-storage type building seriously injures one person and could be heard and felt a good distance from the building.

That’s according to Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr who says the call to the area of Wheel House Court, off Cherokee Road on Horseshoe Bend, was received just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon and, upon arrival, a single victim with significant burns was discovered.

The unidentified victim was treated and taken to a landing zone before being flown from the scene to a regional burn center. His or her condition was not immediately known as of Thursday night.

The blast, according to Chief Carr, was strong enough to make the building uninhabitable

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.