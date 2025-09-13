Woman Faces Drug Charges After Reports Of Her Being Nude In Osage Beach

A woman is facing charges after being found with drugs during an investigation by the Highway Patrol and Osage Beach Police in Camden County.

According to a report, the trooper had been flagged down by another motorcyclist on Thursday (September 11th) around 5pm in the evening along Osage Beach Parkway to investigate a nude woman changing clothes in a parking lot.

That woman was later identified as 49-year-old Sonya Ann Richard.

During a discussion with Richard, the Trooper noticed the woman’s mood was swinging wildly from happy to sad, so a drug test was conducted.

A K9 was used to search her vehicle, which uncovered 50 syringes containing 4 milliliters of hydromorphone, one glass pipe with crystal-like substance inside, 15 white capsules, 6 tan capsules, and a clear glass bottle, all containing unknown substances.

Richard faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and DWI.

She was booked into Camden County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.