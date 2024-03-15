Woman Facing Assault Charges Following An Incident With A Gun In Camden County

First-degree assault, or attempt, and unlawful use a weapon felony charges are filed in Camden County after an incident with shots fired was reported Tuesday night in the Climax Springs area.

A probable cause statement indicates that deputies responded to a residence in the area to meet up with the alleged victim who claimed that Jessica Fox, with an online court record of Salt Lake City, had telephoned asking to be picked up.

When the unnamed victim who’s reportedly separated from Fox showed up, the victim was confronted by someone pointing a gun demanding that Fox be left alone and to stop “beating on her.”

The victim drove off and at least two tires on the vehicle were reportedly hit by gunfire.

Fox was later taken into custody at a nearby residence and is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

A bond hearing is set for next week.