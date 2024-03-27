Two Students At St. Elizabeth R-4 Win Trips To Washington DC

Two students at St. Elizabeth R-4 in Miller County are finalists in the Three Rivers Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.

The students, AJ Struemph and Sienna Heckemeyer had to provide an essay about their perspectives as a junior in high school for 2024, along with what they believed is America’s “Greatest Challenges” in the next 10 years.

Struemph received an all expense paid trip to Washington D.C. and $200 for her efforts, while Heckemeyer received a White House tour & meeting with our state Representatives.

She will also get to visit museums, take a boat tour with state delegates and attend a Washington National’s game during her visit.