Workshop On How To Use Fire For Land Management To Be Held This March

How to use prescribed fire as a land management tool at the lake will be the main topic of a workshop being held by the Department of Conservation.

The M-D-C says prescribed burning can be for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation but can also be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly.

Registration and more information for the workshop is required by going to the conservation department’s website.

The workshop is being held at the Land of the Osage Research Farm in Gravois Mills.

It will take place on Saturday, March 1st, and run from 9:30-2:30 that day.