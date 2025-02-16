Church At Osage Hills Expected To Open As Overnight Shelter During Extreme Cold Weather

What is believed to be the only official warming shelter in the lake area will have its doors open to those in need this next week in advance of, yet, another forecasted winter storm.

The Church at Osage Hills will open its doors as an overnight shelter from 7-PM to 7-AM on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the doors to close at 9-PM. Tuesday night, at the current time, is tentative due the potential winter storm.

The Church has worked with the Camden County E-M-A and Osage Beach police to make the facility available to those who need it. Food, coats and other resources will be available for those who need to hunker down for a night at the shelter.

The current forecast has a better than average chance of accumulating snow Tuesday night followed by high temperatures struggling to get over 15 and overnight temps dipping down to single digits and into the negatives.