One Dead Following Altercation In Benton County – Investigation Ongoing

One person is dead after a reported disturbance call involving a knife and firearms shortly before 4:00 Thursday afternoon in Benton County.

Sheriff Eric Knox says, while deputies were responding to the 3100 block of Highway-MM, information was received that one person had been shot. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Mark Steven Lomax who was airlifted to University Hospital where he died about an hour and a half later.

There were four individuals who were held for questioning in case, one of whom remains in custody on an outstanding warrant.

It’s also believed with witnesses and persons of interest cooperating that there are no threats to the community stemming from the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

****Release from BCS:

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is releasing additional details regarding the events that occurred on February 13, 2025, involving the deceased, Mr. Lomax. Following a thorough investigation, including video footage review, witness statements, and examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident, we have gained further insight into the sequence of events.

Video footage reveals that Mr. Lomax was armed with an edged weapon, approximately 8 inches in length (a dagger), and can be seen assaulting multiple individuals. He allegedly confronted a vehicle that was attempting to leave the scene. As the vehicle was attempting to drive away, Mr. Lomax approached the vehicle and attempted to assault the driver. He can also be seen in the footage, with dagger in hand, striking the side of the vehicle.

As the altercation with Mr. Lomax and the vehicle unfolded, a female exited Mr. Lomax’s residence and ran to a neighboring residence, “Screaming for help” and declaring she was scared of Mr. Lomax. Those neighbors responded with Mr. Lomax still yielding the dagger and escalating the altercation that resulted in Mr. Lomax being shot.

The investigation has led to the identification of two individuals who fired shots during the incident. While both individuals discharged their firearms, only one is believed to have fired the fatal shot. Four individuals were detained for questioning and transported to the Sheriff’s Office. After further investigation and questioning, three of the individuals are not being held pending additional inquiry, while the fourth was held on an outstanding warrant.

Based on the preliminary findings, including witness accounts and video evidence, the shooting of Mr. Lomax is being evaluated under Missouri State Statute 563.031, which addresses the use of deadly force in self-defense or defense of others. This investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be made available as they become available.

At the completion of the investigation all findings will be forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutor for consideration of charges into the shooting death of Mr. Lomax.

For further inquiries, please contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous Release:

On February 13, 2025, at approximately 3:52 PM, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Highway MM following a 911 call reporting a disturbance involving a knife and firearms. While responding, deputies received additional information that an individual had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies located 59-year-old Mark Steven Lomax, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower thorax.

Lomax was airlifted to University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:21 PM.

Next of kin has been notified. Sheriff’s Detectives and Deputies are actively investigating the incident, interviewing witnesses and persons of interest, and processing evidence. At this time, no arrests have been made, as the investigation remains ongoing with multiple interviews and investigative steps still underway.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that all persons of interest are cooperating, and there is no threat to the community stemming from this incident. Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Johnson at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.