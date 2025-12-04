Wreaths Across America To Hit Missouri Cemeteries Next Saturday

The Missouri Veterans Commission will be hosting Wreaths Across America next weekend to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans.

The holiday wreath-laying event started in 1992 when donated wreaths were originally placed at the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery.

The tradition continues next Saturday, the 13th, starting at 11:00 at each of the six Veteran’s cemeteries across Missouri which are located in Bloomfield, Fort Leonard Wood, Higginsville, Jacksonville, Springfield and St. James

More information about the event is available at wreathsacrossamerica.org/.