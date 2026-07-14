Wrong Turn Leads to Large-Scale Hazmat Response in Morgan County

A wrong turn by a tractor-trailer truck carrying nearly 40,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate ends with the truck overturning and a large-scale hazardous materials response in Morgan County.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says the incident happened around 7:00 Sunday night when the truck inadvertently turned onto Lake Trail Lane. Contact with the reporting party and driver indicated that there was no visible leak and he was not injured but it did prompt an evacuation of the area and the hazmat call which involved several agencies including the Cole County Hazmat Team.

The ammonium nitrate was transferred during the overnight hours to another tanker and the overturned tanker recovered without further complications before residents were allowed back to their homes.

All fire department personnel cleared the scene about a little more than 24 hours later.