Sat. Dec 6th, 2025

 

General Revenue Numbers Are Up For This Month & For The Year

Net general revenue collections for November 2025 increased 16.2 percent across the state compared to those for November 2024…from $931.7 million last year to $1.08 billion this year.

 

State Budget Director Dan Haug also says, at the same time, net general revenue collections for 2026 year-to-date also increased by 4.3 percent compared to November 2024…from $4.84 billion last year to $5.05 billion this year.

 

Individual income tax collections, sales and use tax collections, and all other collections showed increases for both the month and year-to-date while pass though entity tax collections, and corporate income and franchise tax collections reflected mixed numbers. Refunds, on the other hand, were down for both the month and year-to-date.

 

Full report:

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for November 2025 increased 16.2 percent compared to those for November 2024, from $931.7 million last year to $1.08 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 4.3 percent compared to November 2024, from $4.84 billion last year to $5.05 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 5.5 percent for the year, from $3.14 billion last year to $3.31 billion this year.
  • Increased 9.4 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

  • Decreased 15.6 percent for the year, from $136.9 million last year to $115.6 million this year.
  • Increased 77.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 1.8 percent for the year, from $1.35 billion last year to $1.38 billion this year.
  • Increased 5.2 percent for the month.

Corporate incoming and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Decreased 23.9 percent for the year, from $300.2 million last year to $228.4 million this year.
  • Increased 20.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 7.1 percent for the year, from $359.2 million last year to $384.6 million this year.
  • Increased 80.7 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Decreased 17.6 percent for the year, from $444.3 million last year to $365.9 million this year.
  • Decreased 19.5 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

PR 2025-11.

Reporter Mike Anthony