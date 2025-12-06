General Revenue Numbers Are Up For This Month & For The Year

Sat. Dec 6th, 2025
Net general revenue collections for November 2025 increased 16.2 percent across the state compared to those for November 2024…from $931.7 million last year to $1.08 billion this year.
State Budget Director Dan Haug also says, at the same time, net general revenue collections for 2026 year-to-date also increased by 4.3 percent compared to November 2024…from $4.84 billion last year to $5.05 billion this year.
Individual income tax collections, sales and use tax collections, and all other collections showed increases for both the month and year-to-date while pass though entity tax collections, and corporate income and franchise tax collections reflected mixed numbers. Refunds, on the other hand, were down for both the month and year-to-date.
Full report:
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.