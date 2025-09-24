Youngsters at Hurricane Deck Learn About Bicycle and Highway Safety

Youngsters from Hurricane Deck Elementary were treated to an outside lesson covering the topics of bicycle and highway safety.

That’s according to a social media post by the Sunrise Beach Police Department which says a “traffic garden” was set up today with the youngsters, each wearing a helmet, tooling around the course on bicycles and scooters.

Representatives from MoDOT, the Linn Creek Police Department and the Laurie Police Department were also on hand for the fun day of learning for the kids.