Youth Turkey Numbers Up 1,200 From 2023 With Miller County In The Top

Youth turkey weekend around the state is being called a success after youngsters harvested 3,721 birds………up almost 1,200 from the 2023 spring youth weekend.

The department of conservation reports preliminary data from this past weekend, April 6th and 7th, shows that Gasconade, Osage and Franklin counties were at the top of the list, respectively, with 92, 90 and 89 turkeys harvested.

The Miller County harvest wasn’t far behind with 84 while there were 50 turkeys taken in Camden County and 37 in Morgan County.

The regular spring turkey season runs April 15 through May 5.