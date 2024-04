A Richland woman is seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident around 9:45 Tuesday morning near Pulaski County Route-A-B and Star Lane.

The highway patrol says 62-year-old Eldona Marlowe suffered from a medical condition sending the car she was driving off the road before striking a ditch and overturning.

Marlowe was wearing a seat belt but was seriously hurt.

She was taken to Phelps Health.