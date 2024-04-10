Lebanon Woman Faces Kidnapping Charges After Taking One Year Old Child From STL Mother

A Lebanon woman is facing charges in the kidnapping of a child.

According to court documents, Alicia Delcour had offered to care for a one-year-old child, while the child’s mother cared for newborn twins at St. Louis area hospital.

Delcour took the child on Saturday and while the little girl was in her custody, the mother started receiving text messages that Delcour was claiming the mother gave her the little girl to “keep forever” and she was planning to change the child’s name.

It’s reported that Delcour did try to get a birth certificate for the child.

Pulaski County deputies found Delcour, took her into custody and took the girl to a nearby medical center for treatment before she was returned to her mother.

Reports show Delcour’s boyfriend helped alert deputies to the situation.

The boyfriend indicated that Delcour told him she had a daughter, and made excuses about why the child hasn’t been with her since they started dating in September.

It wasn’t made known how Delcour and the woman who gave birth know each other.

Delcour is being held in the Pulaski County jail on a $500,000 bond.