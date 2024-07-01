12-Year-Old Boy Killed By Accidental Gunshot In Maries County

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a firearm accident on his family farm in Maries County.

According to a report by the Maries County Advocate, it happened on June 24th around 5pm.

According to the 911 call, the child was being rushed by his father in a car, to an area where a cell phone could be used, as there was no service at the farm he lived in.

Deputies and Maries-Osage Ambulance responded to the call at the intersection of Highway 42 and Maries County Road 614.

Sheriff Chris Heitman indicated that after looking into the incident, it was found that the boy had accidentally shot himself.

Heitman told the Advocate that a child death review panel will be convened to examine the case, but their initial investigation does not suggest any foul play, and points to a tragic accident.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office.