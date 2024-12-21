Will the Lake Area Have a White Christmas?

If you’re hoping for a white Christmas here in the lake area, chances are you’re gonna have to wait at least another year for the possibility.

According to an AccuWeather report, 18 states have a “high” chance of a white Christmas…Missouri is not one of them. Northern Missouri is projected to have a “fair” chance of it.

All is not lost however, the frontal boundary line between the lake area which falls in the “low” probability and the northern part of the state which falls in the “fair” probability is just a short sleigh ride away to the north.