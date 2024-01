A 17-year-old girl from Rolla is dead and an 18-year-old seriously hurt after the car they were in became disabled after hitting a bridge pillar on Interstate-44 before being hit by an 18-wheeler in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while the 18-year-old was taken to a Springfield hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.