Osage Beach Says 2024 Looks Busy And Expansive

Now that the holidays are over, officials from around the lake area are looking forward to what 2024 has in store for them.

And those signs in Osage Beach, according to Mayor Michael Harmison, are pointing to a bright future for 2024.

“We had a good few weeks and closed up the end of the year. The budget passed and so we’re at a new budget, new year and all hands on deck.”

Harmison also says another good sign for the new year starts from within the city.

“A very good city administrator that spends a lot of time and she puts all the numbers out there, make suggestions. But it comes down to the aldermen and the mayors to decide where to spend the money. And as you know, we have we have a lot of infrastructure that needs addressed. We have more people coming down here. So a lot of new expansion and businesses and growth, and we’ll see what happens.”

Major developments in the works in Osage Beach as the new year began include: the Sycamore Apartments and the Oasis development.

Plans also appear to be moving forward for what could be an official transfer of ownership of the outlet mall.