18 Cooling Centers Available in the Lake Area

Although there is rain in the forecast and temperatures are expected to stay below triple digits until, perhaps, the middle of next week, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency is reminding lake area residents that there are cooling centers available should you need to pop into one.

EMA Director Samantha Henley says there are at least 18 locations that are officially designated as cooling centers in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties. The centers are open with limited hours.

You can find a map with a link to the locations with days and hours for each to be open on the State Department of Health and Senior Services’ website.

(HTTPS://HEALTH.MO.GOV)