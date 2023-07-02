Damage Kept to a Minimum After a Fire Call in Macks Creek Area

Damage is kept to a minimum after a reported fire at a residence on Carnahan Road in the Macks Creek area.

The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District says the call was received around 3:00 Friday afternoon and, upon arrival, it was discovered that the laundry dryer had caught on fire. The fire was contained to the dryer and its contents.

There were no injuries.

The fire district, however, also says there were no working smoke or fire alarms in the residence and is sending out an appeal to make sure your homes are equipped with working devices.