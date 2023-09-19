18-Year-Old Faces Charges After Getting Pulled Over Twice By Highway Patrol

An 18-year-old from Camdenton finds himself pulled over twice by the highway patrol in a three-hour period for alleged drunk driving over the weekend.

The highway patrol reports indicate that the 18-year-old was pulled over the first time around 11:15 Saturday night for DWI and careless and imprudent driving before being released on a summons to a sober driver.

The 18-year-old was then reportedly picked up again shortly after 1:30 Sunday morning also for a second alleged DWI along with speeding…106 miles-per-hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

After the second arrest, he was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 12-hour hold before being released pending formal charges.