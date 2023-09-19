Several People Rescued After Being Trapped On The River Following A Storm In Hickory County

Some anxious moments Saturday evening when the Central Hickory County Fire Rescue team is activated after receiving a report about four people trapped on the river during a thunderstorm.

The fire rescue social media page says a preliminary report indicated that one of the four trapped was apparently suffering from a medical emergency and at least one had gone under the water.

All four were able to be safely removed from the water and taken to an ambulance for evaluation.

The fire rescue team gives credit to the Hickory County Dispatch Center for their assistance in being able to locate the people who were trapped in the water