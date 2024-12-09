2024 General Election Officially Certified Across Missouri

The 2024 General Election in November is now official in the State of Missouri.

“We certified the election results, so the election results are final. The challenges now can go through the courts.”

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also explains that the certification is a process which should make the general public feel confident about election outcomes.

“About two weeks of local election authorities going back over their numbers, doing the hand count audits and then two weeks of our office going back through the processes, going back to the numbers, looking for anomalies, investigating anything that looks a little bit different.”

The certification by Ashcroft’s office will be the final time with him in office following a primary defeat to now Governor-elect Mike Kehoe.

During his eight years in office, Ashcroft personally visited every year all 114 counties in Missouri and also took the time over the past couple years, to appear on KRMS Radio and TV.