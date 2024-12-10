Osage Beach Police Report Seven Arrests Over The Past Week

Osage Beach police report seven arrests for the week ending this past Sunday including three of those arrests for domestic assaults.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day also says there was one arrest for possession of a controlled substance, one arrest for stealing, one for driving revoked and other traffic-related offenses and one for failure to appear on a speeding ticket in Miller County.

Osage Beach officers also responded to 11 traffic accidents, four reports of fraud and conducted 52 traffic stops.