Sunrise Beach police are warning if you insist on pushing the speed limit over the holidays, chances are you’ll encounter the department’s new flashing lights.

That’s according to Chief Scott Craig who says, thanks to a donation from Chris and Kerri Wilson of the Wilson Family Foundation, the department now has at its disposal two radar speed signs which have been purchased and deployed.

Chief Craig also says the goal of the signs is two-fold…first and foremost to alert drivers that they are speeding and maybe save them a ticket. And second, to try and keep the roadways safer.

The donation from the Wilson Family Foundation also allowed the department to purchase a new ballistic vest for a newly hired officer.