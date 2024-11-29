Marijuana Hearing Scheduled to Consider Making the Drug Less Illegal

Federal officials could be taking the first step toward making marijuana less illegal during a hearing scheduled for Monday morning in Arlington, Virginia.

Marijuana has been a Schedule-1 drug since 1970 putting it in the same category as heroin, LSD and other substances considered to have potentials for abuse. The preliminary hearing with no witness testimony expected will serve as a procedural day to address legal and logistical issues and future dates for an evidentiary hearing to consider re-classifying marijuana.

One possibility being considered is to reclassify it to be a Schedule-3 drug putting it in the same category such as prescription drugs and other substances with only a low-to-moderate potential for dependence.

Lower prices for consumers could be another benefit, although not guaranteed, if marijuana is ultimately re-classified.