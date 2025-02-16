Winter Storm Warning In Effect With Possible 6-10 Inches Of Snow & Extreme Cold On The Way

Officials across the Lake Region and beyond are calling on residents to be prepared…for what may end up being a serious snowstorm.

While the forecast has changed up-and-down since Friday, officials at the National Weather Service still believe the Mid-Missouri region is in the bullseye for what could be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow and extremely cold temperatures.

Some flurries have been falling across the Lake since Sunday Morning, but NWS meteorologists believe the more intense part of the system will likely begin closer to midnight on Monday, which is why a winter storm warning has been issued.

Here’s more from the NWS:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches across most of the area, with locally higher amounts up to 14 inches in a few locations where snow bands develop.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN…From midnight Monday Night to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds may gust up to 20-30 mph, especially along the I-49 corridor, leading to blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.