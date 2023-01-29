Sun. Jan 29th, 2023

 

3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals

Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore.

Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins who’s wanted on a probation violation for possession of a control substance and Benjamin Hagston who’s wanted for felony child molestation.

Anyone with information on these individuals should contact the Sheriff’s office immediately.

A photo of them is up on our website and our social media channels.

In addition to that, the Sheriff’s E911 center is also on the hunt for a full-time emergency dispatcher.

Applicants can apply on the Morgan County 911 Facebook page.

Reporter John Rogger