Airport Hanger Door Replacements Approved In Richland

New airport hangar doors are coming to the Richland Municipal Airport.

Following their most recent Board of Alderman meeting…officials approved the plan to replace the doors where the planes exit from, as they are getting to be older and needing maintenance more often.

They recently paved the area where the doors are, therefore the doors will have to be shortened in order to fit over the pavement.

City officials say they expect those doors to be installed and operational in the coming weeks.