$30 Million Awarded To State For Workforce Training Programs

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $30 million through the ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program. The program is focused on helping companies address workforce shortages by recruiting and training thousands of Missourians.

“As we continue to invest in our workforce, we’re excited to announce the recipients of the Workforce Training Grant Program,” Governor Parson said. “From day one, our administration has made it a top priority to ensure employers have the workers they need to expand and grow. A stronger workforce means a stronger tomorrow, and this program will go a long way in ensuring Missouri workers can meet the demands of the future.”

The ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), was launched in August 2022.

“This program is going to help employers in critical industries find the workers they need to propel our economy forward,” Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development said. “At the same time, it will equip real people with job skills that improve their lives, provide for their families, and benefit their communities.”

“Our team has worked hard to make the Workforce Training Grant Program as efficient as possible in helping Missouri’s workforce recover from the impact of the pandemic,” Kristie Davis, Director of Missouri One Start said. “This program is advancing our goal of helping workers develop their skillsets while ensuring companies can recruit the talent they need. We’re proud to make these historic investments that will have a lasting impact on our state’s workforce, economic growth, and overall wellbeing.”

