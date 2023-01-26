EMA Office Comes Down From Level 4 Activation Following Uneventful Snowstorm

While the lake area seemingly dodged the brunt of the winter storm delivered by Mother Nature, it was a case of better safe than sorry for the Camden County Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA announced, on Tuesday, that the county’s Emergency Operations Center had been activated to a level-4 in advance of what was expected to be anywhere from 2-7 inches of snow with travel impacts in the lake area.

The level-4 status meant that officials from the EMA and select CERT volunteers would be watching for, and documenting, any potential dangers arising from the winter storm.